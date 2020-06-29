Iraq reports 1,749 new coronavirus cases

On Monday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 1,749 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 47,151.



The ministry also confirmed 83 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 1,839 in the country.



“A total of 22,974 patients have recovered from the disease,” the ministry noted.



On his part, the head of the Iraqi Medical Association, Abdul-Amir al-Shimmary, called on Sunday for imposing full curfew to contain the continuing increase of daily infections with coronavirus.



“As a result of the increase in coronavirus infections, it became very necessary to impose a full curfew with strict health measures for a period of no less than three weeks to reduce the number of infections,” al-Shimmary said in a statement.



“Otherwise, we must accept huge loss of life, as well as the possibility of the collapse in health system and the subsequent chaos,” al-Shimmary warned.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.



On June 13, the Iraqi authorities decided to partially lift the nationwide curfew, but the full curfew will continue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday every week.



