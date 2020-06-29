Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 July 2020
Monday، 29 June 2020

Iran reports record 162 COVID-19 single-day death toll

Iran reported on Monday 162 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the outbreak began in the country in February.
"This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at a news conference.
