Four Iraqi soldiers killed and wounded in ISIS attack in Diyala

According to Iraqi local media reports, ISIS terrorists killed a policeman and wounded three others in an attack on a checkpoint in the 'Abu Khanazir' district on the outskirts of 'Abi Sida' in 'Diyala' province, a security official told The Baghdad Post on Sunday.





Diyala province becomes one of the main centers of the remnants of ISIS terrorists in Iraq.



Hashdal al-Shaabi also announced on Saturday that it has launched a security operation around the city of 'Khanaqin' in Diyala province with the aim of pursuing ISIS elements.



ISIS terrorist group attacked Iraq in 2014, occupied vast areas of the country's north and west, and committed a myriad of crimes.