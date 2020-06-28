Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 July 2020
Sunday، 28 June 2020 05:14 PM

Iraq still in the 1st wave of coronavirus: Health Minister

Iraq is still struggling with the first wave of the novel coronavirus and it is getting worse, according to Health Minister Hazim Jumaili.

Speaking to Iraq’s official news agency on Sunday, the minister warned that “harder days” are awaiting Iraq if people continue neglecting the health instructions.

He pointed out that the second wave of the outbreak is expected to hurt the country even more than now.

Iraq has so far confirmed 43,262 cases with 660 deaths. However, the tally is growing very fast while many Iraqis still think of the outbreak as a political conspiracy and not a real danger.
