Iran going through toughest year with US sanctions, virus outbreak: Rouhani

The US economic sanctions and ongoing coronavirus outbreak are making the current year the toughest year for Iran, said President Hassan Rouhani.



Iran’s currency is continuously losing value against the US dollar as the country is under pressure by the US sanctions reimposed after Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018.



Tehran government is also struggling with the ongoing pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 10,500 people.



“It’s been the most difficult year due to the enemy’s economic pressure and the pandemic,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.



“The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased ... and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country,” he added.