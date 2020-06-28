Kurdistan reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, Rising total to 185

Kurdistan Region confirmed the death of five more people due to the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the death toll up to 185.
According to official reports, all of the five deaths were recorded in Sulaymaniyah province.
As of Sunday, 28 July, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recorded 5,533 infection cases.
There have been 1,634 recoveries, the health ministry confirmed.
