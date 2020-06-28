Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 July 2020
Breaking
Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq says it will never surrender weapons Saudi Arabia: UN Aramco attacks report ‘leaves no doubt’ over Iran’s hostile intentions Iraq reports 1,749 new coronavirus cases Iraq reports 2,140 new coronavirus cases, 96 deaths Iraqi Olympic weightlifter dies of coronavirus Four Iraqi soldiers killed and wounded in ISIS attack in Diyala Iraq still in the 1st wave of coronavirus: Health Minister Iran going through toughest year with US sanctions, virus outbreak: Rouhani Kurdistan reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, Rising total to 185 Baghdad calls on Ankara to stop violating Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 28 June 2020 03:56 PM

Nine Iran-backed fighters killed in 2nd Syria raid in 24 hours: monitor

airstrike
Air strikes targeting positions of Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria killed nine fighters on Sunday in the second such raid in 24 hours, a war monitor said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel was “likely responsible” for the strikes near the Iraqi border, which came hours after a similar raid killed six other Tehran-backed fighters, raising the toll to 15 killed in 24 hours.
Related Stories
Read
2169706-1711972102

Saudi Arabia: UN Aramco attacks report ‘leaves no doubt’ over Iran’s hostile intentions 01 July 2020 12:33 AM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey slams France’s ‘destructive’ approach to Libya conflict 30 June 2020 06:28 PM

jaish al-adl

Insurgent group claims killing guards commander n Iran, officials deny 30 June 2020 06:24 PM

Brian Hook

Hook: US working with Israel to prevent lifting of Iran arms embargo 30 June 2020 06:17 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran sentences former journalist to death for fuelling unrest 30 June 2020 06:11 PM

borell

U.N. seeks billions more aid for Syrians beset by war and COVID-19 30 June 2020 06:09 PM

01-17-48-images

One More Political Deal to Extend Transitional Period in Sudan 30 June 2020 12:30 AM

Corona

Iran reports record 162 COVID-19 single-day death toll 29 June 2020 03:43 PM

Comments