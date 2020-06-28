Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 July 2020
Breaking
Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq says it will never surrender weapons Saudi Arabia: UN Aramco attacks report ‘leaves no doubt’ over Iran’s hostile intentions Iraq reports 1,749 new coronavirus cases Iraq reports 2,140 new coronavirus cases, 96 deaths Iraqi Olympic weightlifter dies of coronavirus Four Iraqi soldiers killed and wounded in ISIS attack in Diyala Iraq still in the 1st wave of coronavirus: Health Minister Iran going through toughest year with US sanctions, virus outbreak: Rouhani Kurdistan reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, Rising total to 185 Baghdad calls on Ankara to stop violating Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 28 June 2020 03:46 PM

U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year, Rouhani says

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of U.S. sanctions coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic. 


The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions. On Monday, Iran’s rial currency fell to its lowest ever level against the U.S. dollar. 


“It’s been the most difficult year due to the enemy’s economic pressure and the pandemic,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.  

“The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased ... and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country.” 


Iran has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths since restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic were gradually lifted from mid-April. The death toll has recently topped 100 a day for the first time in two months. 


Some 2,489 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 222,669, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television. She said 144 people had died, bringing the total to 10,508. 


Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”. 


Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed. 


Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks.

Related Stories
Read
2169706-1711972102

Saudi Arabia: UN Aramco attacks report ‘leaves no doubt’ over Iran’s hostile intentions 01 July 2020 12:33 AM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey slams France’s ‘destructive’ approach to Libya conflict 30 June 2020 06:28 PM

jaish al-adl

Insurgent group claims killing guards commander n Iran, officials deny 30 June 2020 06:24 PM

Brian Hook

Hook: US working with Israel to prevent lifting of Iran arms embargo 30 June 2020 06:17 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran sentences former journalist to death for fuelling unrest 30 June 2020 06:11 PM

borell

U.N. seeks billions more aid for Syrians beset by war and COVID-19 30 June 2020 06:09 PM

01-17-48-images

One More Political Deal to Extend Transitional Period in Sudan 30 June 2020 12:30 AM

Corona

Iran reports record 162 COVID-19 single-day death toll 29 June 2020 03:43 PM

Comments