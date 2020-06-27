Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Breaking
Saturday، 27 June 2020 10:51 PM

Baghdad calls on Ankara to stop violating Iraqi sovereignty

The Iraqi presidency called for an end of the violations that affect the country's sovereignty, because of the repeated Turkish military actions and its violation of Iraqi airspace.

A spokesman for the presidency confirmed, in a statement, that these actions are a flagrant violation of the principle of good-neighbourliness and an explicit violation of international norms and covenants.

The spokesman stressed the need to solve the border problems and security files between Iraq and Turkey through cooperation and coordination between them, and the rejection of unilateralism in dealing with outstanding issues, and the obligation to respect Iraqi sovereignty.

On Thursday, one person was killed and six were wounded in a Turkish air raid in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, where Ankara launched a week ago air and field operations targeting Kurdish rebels, an official told AFP.

On 17 June, Turkey landed, after air strikes against its aircraft, elements of its Special Forces in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, in operations aimed at expelling the PKK, which control bases and training centres in the north of the region.

Despite the protest of the Iraqi authorities, Turkey continues its operations against this group, which it classifies as "terrorist", similar to the classification of the United States and the European Union.

The scope of the Turkish "claw-tiger" operation was not known due to the denial of access to the area, but it is limited compared to the operations that Ankara launched in recent years in northern Syria against Kurdish fighters.

Hundreds of families were forced to flee the areas of engagement.

The PKK has been waging a revolt against the Turkish state since 1984, in a conflict that has left more than 40,000 people dead, including many civilians.

