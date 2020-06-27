Iraq reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases, 43,262 in total

Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday reported 2,069 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 43,262.



It also reported 101 deaths during the day, as the total number of deaths climbed to 1,660 in the country, while 19,938 patients have recovered.



The new cases were recorded after 9,630 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, and a total of 510,353 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the ministry's statement.



Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Hazim al-Jumaili said in a statement that "the problem with dealing with the spread of coronavirus is not with taking decisions (such as curfew), but with applying the decisions."



"The restricted curfew on districts in Baghdad did not succeed as some neighborhoods did not abide by the health preventive measures," al-Jumaili said.



The ministry is planning to present a suggestion about the curfew to the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



"The suggestion will be sent to the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety during its coming meeting, as there will be a discussion with the security authorities about the recent increase of COVID-19 infections," al-Jumaili said without giving further details about the suggestion.



