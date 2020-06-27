Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Saturday، 27 June 2020 10:24 PM

Saudi Arabia says it forced three Iranian boats out of its waters with warning shots

Saudi Arabia forced three Iranian boats out of its waters on Thursday after firing warning shots, the Kingdom’s border guards said on Saturday.

The official spokesperson of Saudi Arabia’s boarder guard said: “On Thursday, Maritime Border Guard patrols detected three Iranian boats that entered Saudi waters. They were immediately followed, and repeated warnings were issued for them to stop, but they refused to respond,” state news agency SPA reported.


“According to protocols for such cases where the (trespassing party) refuses to stop, warning shots were fired, which resulted in them being forced to retreat,” the spokesman said.
The Saudi official stressed that the border guard will never allow any transgressions in the Kingdom’s waters.

