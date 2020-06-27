Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Breaking
Baghdad calls on Ankara to stop violating Iraqi sovereignty Iraq reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases, 43,262 in total Migrant workers stuck in virus-hit Iraq with no wages or way home Saudi Arabia says it forced three Iranian boats out of its waters with warning shots Iraqi Forces Raid Iranian-backed Faction in Baghdad as Militia Leader Threatens Iraq's PM Egypt probes trilateral cooperation with Iraq, Jordan Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,372 new cases, 5,085 recoveries Iraq hit with record-high COVID-19 deaths Drone strike targets PKK members in Sulaymaniyah Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan’s transition
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 27 June 2020 03:04 PM

Iran officials say Saudis fired on fishing boat straying into territorial waters

Iran Guards To Build An Artificial Island In The Arabian Gulf

Local officials in Iran’s Bushehr Province on the Arabian Gulf say Saudi Arabia’s coast guard fired on Iranian fishermen who inadvertently crossed into Saudi waters.


The date of the incident has not been mentioned but the fishermen left an Iranian port on June 21 for a ten-day fishing expedition, according to a report by Iran’s Mehr news agency, quoting Ardeshir Yarahmadi a fisheries spokesman in Bushehr.


Yarahmadi and other officials confirmed that no fishermen were harmed in the incident.


Local officials also said that sea currents might have pushed the Iranian boat into Saudi waters inadvertently. A complete report will be issued once a full investigation takes place, officials said.


Arabian Gulf states jealously guard their territorial waters from fishing boats of other countries. In 2016 Saudi Arabia detained five Iranian fishermen for almost a year before releasing them.


Tension between Shi'ite Iran and Saudi Arabia's conservative Sunni monarchy has run high in recent years. The two countries have backed opposing forces in wars across the Middle East, usually along sectarian lines.


Iran also captured Saudi fishing boats in 2017 claiming they strayed into its territorial waters.


Saudi Arabia released another nineteen fishermen in October 2019 after a ten-month detention. The crews of two separate fishing boats had been captured when "bad weather forced the boats into Saudi Arabia's territorial waters", Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted Iranian foreign ministry official Ali-Asgahr Arablou as saying.

Related Stories
Read
c7ec2bd5-ad52-4eaa-a275-2154153dced2_16x9_600x338

Saudi Arabia says it forced three Iranian boats out of its waters with warning shots 27 June 2020 10:24 PM

Iran explosion

Satellite image: Iran blast was near suspected missile site 27 June 2020 04:07 PM

glasgow

3 killed in Scotland's Glasgow, officer stabbed: 26 June 2020 05:50 PM

pom

US stresses opposition to foreign intervention in Libya 26 June 2020 05:33 PM

tehran2

Tehran explosion caused no casualties: reports 26 June 2020 02:26 AM

tehran1

Explosion heard in Tehran, believed to be from Parchin 26 June 2020 02:23 AM

Black_Lives_Matter_protest (1)

Trump: 'Black Lives Matter' members calling for burning system traitors 26 June 2020 12:22 AM

Iran flags

U.S. imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector 25 June 2020 10:20 PM

Comments