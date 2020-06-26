Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Breaking
Egypt probes trilateral cooperation with Iraq, Jordan Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,372 new cases, 5,085 recoveries Iraq hit with record-high COVID-19 deaths Drone strike targets PKK members in Sulaymaniyah Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan’s transition Iraqi doctor bets on plasma treatment in search of COVID-19 breakthrough Coronavirus: Iraq and Jordan to unite against contagious disease Coronavirus: Iraq and Jordan to unite against contagious disease Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 26 June 2020 11:02 PM

Clashes Erupt Between PKK and Turkish Army in Kurdistan`s Duhok

3

 

Fresh direct clashes reportedly erupted on Friday between the fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish forces in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, a report said.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Zeravan Musa, the head of Darkar sub-district, in Duhok province, pointed out that the clashes were reported in Darkar sub-district, Zakho district, Duhok province, on Friday morning.

The military confrontation occurred between the PKK fighters and a unit of the Turkish airborne forces, Musa, said, noting that the two sides used "light and heavy weapons" during the clash.

Following the incident, the Turkish army shelled the area, with no casualties confirmed yet according to the official.

Turkey has lately begun a new operation against the PKK in Kurdistan Region's border areas as there is a decades-long military confrontation between the two sides over the Kurdish question in the country.

Related Stories
Read
2

KRG Confirms 311 Coronavirus Infections 26 June 2020 10:59 PM

2

Iraqi, UK FMs Discuss Economic Cooperations 26 June 2020 10:57 PM

2

Iraq`s COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 1,500 26 June 2020 07:19 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Hezbollah threatens to kill Iraqi PM Kadhimi: source 26 June 2020 05:25 PM

missile

Iraqi gov't says forces seized missile silos in Hezbollah headquarters 26 June 2020 04:51 PM

142462020_142462020_104996163_885537481953643_2706495373613407407_n

Iraqi president urges boosting ties with Jordan 26 June 2020 02:27 PM

ict

ICTA: PM's directives focused on continuing qualitative operations 26 June 2020 02:23 PM

masks

Iraq receives UAE medical aid to face coronavirus 25 June 2020 11:49 PM

Comments