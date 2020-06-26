KRG Confirms 311 Coronavirus Infections



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday said that it had confirmed 311 new infections with coronavirus over the past day.



A statement by the health ministry said that 198 cases were registered in Sulaimaniya province, 50 in the capital Erbil, 47 in Garmiyan, ten in Raparin areas, and six others were in Duhok province.



There were also 13 new deaths, including 12 in Sulaimaniya and one in Erbil.



According to the latest updates by the health ministry, the total number of people so far diagnosed with COVID-19 across Kurdistan Region has now reached 5,185, out of which 1,600 recoveries and 162 deaths have been recorded.