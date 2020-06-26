Iraqi, UK FMs Discuss Economic Cooperations

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his UK Counterpart Dominic Raab on Thursday discussed the economic cooperations between the two countries during a phone call.



A statement by the British Embassy in Iraq pointed out that the two ministers also shed light on the joint efforts between Baghdad and London to defeat the Islamic State (IS) in the region.



Raab, in the meantime, welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government and reaffirmed his country's willingness to work with Baghdad.



"We look forward to working with the new Iraqi Government," the UK minister wrote on Twitter. "Today I discussed with FM @Fuad_Hussein1 the opportunities for UK-Iraqi economic co-operation and our joint efforts towards defeating Daesh through @Coalition."