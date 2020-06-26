Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Breaking
Egypt probes trilateral cooperation with Iraq, Jordan Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,372 new cases, 5,085 recoveries Iraq hit with record-high COVID-19 deaths Drone strike targets PKK members in Sulaymaniyah Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan’s transition Iraqi doctor bets on plasma treatment in search of COVID-19 breakthrough Coronavirus: Iraq and Jordan to unite against contagious disease Coronavirus: Iraq and Jordan to unite against contagious disease Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 26 June 2020 10:57 PM

Iraqi, UK FMs Discuss Economic Cooperations

2
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his UK Counterpart Dominic Raab on Thursday discussed the economic cooperations between the two countries during a phone call.

A statement by the British Embassy in Iraq pointed out that the two ministers also shed light on the joint efforts between Baghdad and London to defeat the Islamic State (IS) in the region.

Raab, in the meantime, welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government and reaffirmed his country's willingness to work with Baghdad.

"We look forward to working with the new Iraqi Government," the UK minister wrote on Twitter. "Today I discussed with FM @Fuad_Hussein1 the opportunities for UK-Iraqi economic co-operation and our joint efforts towards defeating Daesh through @Coalition."
Related Stories
Read
3

Clashes Erupt Between PKK and Turkish Army in Kurdistan`s Duhok 26 June 2020 11:02 PM

2

KRG Confirms 311 Coronavirus Infections 26 June 2020 10:59 PM

2

Iraq`s COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 1,500 26 June 2020 07:19 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Hezbollah threatens to kill Iraqi PM Kadhimi: source 26 June 2020 05:25 PM

missile

Iraqi gov't says forces seized missile silos in Hezbollah headquarters 26 June 2020 04:51 PM

142462020_142462020_104996163_885537481953643_2706495373613407407_n

Iraqi president urges boosting ties with Jordan 26 June 2020 02:27 PM

ict

ICTA: PM's directives focused on continuing qualitative operations 26 June 2020 02:23 PM

masks

Iraq receives UAE medical aid to face coronavirus 25 June 2020 11:49 PM

Comments