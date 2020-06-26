Iraq`s COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 1,500



The death toll from the new coronavirus has now surpassed 1,500 in Iraq, the health ministry reported on Friday.



During the past 24 hours, at least 122 other patients have lost their lives in Iraq, taking the death toll to 1,559 since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country.



The health ministry also reported 2,054 new infections with coronavirus with 808 more recoveries.



The new reports brought the total number of coronavirus cases in Iraq to 41,193, out of which 18,859 patients have recovered, the ministry concluded.