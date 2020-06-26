US stresses opposition to foreign intervention in Libya

The US Department of State said the US delegation stressed opposition to all foreign intervention in Libya and discussed the imperative of an immediate ceasefire and return to UN-facilitated security and political negotiations.

On June 24th the US Government and the Libyan Ministry of the Interior met virtually to resume discussions on militia demobilization.

The end of the siege of Tripoli has created a renewed opportunity and an imperative to address militias, in the west and in the east of Libya. As part of continued US engagement with all sides, the US delegation will convene a similar conversation with LNA representatives.