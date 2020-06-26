Hezbollah threatens to kill Iraqi PM Kadhimi: source

Iranian-backed Hezbollah militias threatened to assassinate Iraq's Prime Minister Kadhimi after the government said it arrested some of their members and detected missile silos at their headquarters, according to a source.

The Iraqi government said it raided headquarters for Hezbollah militias to stop the Green Zone from being targeted, arrested 14 people at the headquarters and detected missile silos.

It added that it arrested people involved in targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone. Detainees facing terrorism charges will be referred to the court, it noted.