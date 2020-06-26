Iraqi president urges boosting ties with Jordan

Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed the importance of strengthening common ties between Iraq and Jordan.



His media office said in a statement that "President Saleh received Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi," noting "the importance of strengthening the historical and cultural ties and ties between the two brotherly countries."



Salih expressed "the aspiration of Iraq to build advanced relations with Jordan by raising the level of cooperation in all fields in the service of common interests," stressing "the need to unify efforts and work together and exchange medical expertise between Iraq and Jordan in order to reduce the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and exceed Its health and economic implications. "