Friday, 26 June 2020
Friday، 26 June 2020 02:23 PM

ICTA: PM's directives focused on continuing qualitative operations

The Counter-Terrorism Agency confirmed its continuation of specific operations to pursue the remnants of the ISIS terrorist gangs, while noting that the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces focused on continuing the specific operations.


 The spokesperson for the Anti-Terrorism Agency, Sabah Al-Numan, told Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Wednesday, that "the directives of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces focused on continuing the qualitative operations," noting that "these directives have become a working guide for the agency and have been reflected in the duties that it performs during the period."  Past, present and future. "


 He added, "The Counter-Terrorism Agency continues with its qualitative operations to pursue the remnants of ISIS gangs and prevent them from investing in the rugged areas far from the city centers."

