A blast in the Iranian capital Tehran has been confirmed but no official details were certainly issued. The blast was strong and wide enough to lighten the sky for a while, according to photos circulated on social media.

Iranian journalist Farnaz Fassihi said the explosion in Tehran was heard by many residents, adding that there are Reports of a military outpost around there.

Reports claim that Tehran's explosion may have reached the nuclear site in Parchin, southeast of the capital.