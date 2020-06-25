Iraq receives UAE medical aid to face coronavirus

Iraq has received medical aid from the United Arab Emirates, which aims to support the country's coronavirus efforts.

Iraq registered nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases and over 100 deaths on Thursday, setting new records in a country whose health sector had been bracing itself for such a spike.



Hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed over the last week by a jump in cases and deaths, following months of the virus spreading relatively slowly.



On Thursday, the health ministry said it had confirmed 2,437 new cases over the last day, bringing the total in the country to over 39,000 -- of whom about half have recovered.



Another 107 people died of coronavirus-related causes, pushing the total death toll to 1,437.

