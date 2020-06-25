Six wanted terrorists arrested in Anbar and Salah al-Din: Rasoul

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, announced the arrest of six wanted men in the provinces of Anbar and Salah al-Din.



"According to accurate intelligence information and judicial orders, the heroes of the counter-terrorism agency carried out through the formations of the commandos of the first and second special operations two operations in the provinces of Anbar and Salah al-Din," Rasul said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Thursday.



He added that "the two operations resulted in the arrest of (6) wanted persons in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 terrorism," noting that "these operations carried out by the heroes of the anti-terrorist agency came with the aim of continuing to dismantle terrorist networks and end their presence."