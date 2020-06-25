Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 26 June 2020
Thursday، 25 June 2020 07:49 PM

Egypt probes trilateral cooperation with Iraq, Jordan

 Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underlined Wednesday the need to lay out new avenues for greater cooperation and coordination with Iraq and Jordan.

Addressing a trilateral cooperation mechanism virtual meeting with his Iraqi and Jordanian counterparts, Shoukry called for exploring new cooperation prospects to fulfill peoples' aspirations in the three countries by making the best use of their resources in various domains, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Shoukry also highlighted the growing importance of regular consultations and coordination on mutual challenges in the region, especially the situation in Syria and Libya as well as the Palestinian issue.

He voiced his appreciation of the supportive positions adopted by Iraq and Jordan in solidarity with Egypt at all forums, the last of which yesterday's Arab League extraordinary session, which was held via videoconferencing at the foreign ministers' level to discuss the recent escalation in Libya, the spokesman noted.
