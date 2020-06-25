Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 25 June 2020
Thursday، 25 June 2020 07:31 PM

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,372 new cases, 5,085 recoveries

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia reported 3,372 new coronavirus cases and 5,085 recoveries over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

n its daily briefing, the ministry added that Riyadh had the highest number of infections where 333 were confirmed over the past 24 hours. However, the city saw a significant drop in detected cases compared to previous weeks where over 2,400 cases were confirmed in a single day.

The Kingdom has confirmed a total of 170,639 cases since the virus was first detected in the country. Since then, 117,882 people have recovered and 1,428 have died due to complications, according to the health ministry.

As of June 25, Saudi Arabia has 51,325 active cases with 2,206 in critical conditions.

Saudi Arabia was recently ranked among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.
