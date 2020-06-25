Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 25 June 2020
Thursday، 25 June 2020 07:18 PM

Drone strike targets PKK members in Sulaymaniyah

A drone targeted a vehicle in Sulaymaniyah province on Thursday, reportedly killing four people said to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

It is reported that three PKK members were targeted in a pickup vehicle in Kuna Masi resort of Sulaymaniyah’s Sahrbazher.

Kamaran Abdullah, head of the local administration of Gapilon told the Baghdad Post that several civilians were also hit by the strike, however it was not clear if they were killed or injured.

The drone most likely belongs to the Turkish army as Ankara has launched a massive operation in the recent days against the PKK inside Kurdistan Region territories.

It is noteworthy that security forces have cordoned off the area with ambulances rushing the victims to the hospital.
