Thursday, 25 June 2020
Thursday، 25 June 2020 05:24 PM

Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan’s transition

Western countries donated some $900 million at a conference hosted by Germany to support Sudan’s struggling transition and help overcome an economic crisis after the ouster of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir last year, officials said on Thursday.
The European Union donated 312 million euros ($349.94 million), the United States $356.2 million, Germany 150 million euros and France 100 million euros for various projects in Sudan, officials told the online event.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, running the country under a precarious, transitional power-sharing deal with the military since the overthrow Al-Bashir in a popular uprising last year, is desperate for foreign support.
More donations were coming at the one-day event.
