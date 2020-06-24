Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 25 June 2020
Wednesday، 24 June 2020 09:58 PM

Coronavirus: Iraq and Jordan to unite against contagious disease

Fouad-Hussein-Ayman-Safadi
Iraq and Jordan said they will unite in curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic as Baghdad recorded its highest daily increase in cases on Wednesday.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and other top officials.

The officials agreed on the importance of uniting in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 9 million people worldwide and killed nearly half a million, according to the John Hopkins University.

“This will be through the exchange of experiences, health and technical capabilities to avoid any crises,” Mr Hussein said during a press conference with Mr Al Safadi.

Iraq recorded 2200 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year.

It has 36,702 infected cases and 1,330 deaths but many believe the numbers are much higher.

The country’s health system has been depleted by years of conflict and corruption, and officials complained that they were not prepared to deal with a full-blown crisis.

Local reports indicated that hospitals around the country have run out of oxygen tubes meaning that those in critical conditions will not be able to receive the treatment they need.

The northern governorate of Nineveh said it will place a curfew starting on Wednesday from 6 in the evening following a rise in infected cases.



