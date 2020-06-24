This morning, the French Deputy Speaker of Parliament told Al Arabiya Tv that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lead the war in Libya to Nonsense.

He said, “Egypt and France will never accept Turkey’s breach of its pledges in Berlin,” in reference to the conference which Germany hosted earlier in January over Libya.



He stressed that “the tragedy of Libya exceeds its borders, and the situation may get out of control.” … The French deputy speaker stressed that “Egypt will not accept the current situation in Libya.”



This morning, Aguila Issa Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives said that the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire for Libya has a near consensus among the international community.



The Cairo Initiative was accepted by the Libyan National Army but rejected by its rival Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli and backed by Turkey and Turkish mercenaries.



Saleh, whose parliament supports the LNA, said that the army’s goal was to rid the country of extremist militias, backed by Turkish president Erdogan.



He welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s role in brokering the Cairo Initiative and said that “colonial powers,” presumably a reference to Turkey, and Libyan groups were the only ones who had rejected it.



Saleh also reportedly said that the Libyan people would formally request Egypt’s military intervention if it becomes necessary, and will request Egypt’s military support if Sirte is overrun.



Earlier, The United States has called for an “immediate end” to foreign mercenaries’ involvement in the Libyan conflict and for all sides to return to the political process.



“As far as Libya, the United States supports an immediate end to external interference and the involvement of foreign mercenaries in the conflict in Libya and wants all sides to return to the political process,” Department of Defense spokesperson, Commander Candice Tresch, told Al Arabiya English.



Turkish President Erdogan has been heavily criticized by the international community in recent weeks for sending fighters from Syria to fight in Libya alongside Al-Wefaq government.