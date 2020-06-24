Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo Turkey ‘continuously’ violates sovereignty of Libya, Syria, Iraq: Greek FM Israeli jets bomb Iranian targets in Syria, killing 7 Pentagon calls for an end to foreign interference in Libya Three soldiers killed amid IRGC-Kurdish opposition clashes in northwest Iran Iraq's prime minister to visit Washington next month for strategic dialogue High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 24 June 2020 07:03 PM

UN Iraq on COVID-19 Outbreak: Prevention Remains the Best Tool

0

UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Iraq, Dr. Adham Ismail, visited the Ministry of Health today, where they met with the Minister of Health al-Tamimi.

 

The visit followed up on Iraq’s ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in light of the recent spike in cases. The UN reaffirmed its continued support to Iraqi health institutions. The visit was followed by a press conference. Following are Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert’s remarks:

“We are addressing you today at a critical time with a simple yet urgent message: we must remain committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 at every level, but most fundamentally through the individual action of each and every one of us.

We salute the hard work, immense bravery and sacrifice of healthcare workers who give their all, even their lives, to help defend us from the pandemic. Our sincere condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones to the disease.

Local, regional and national health authorities, and indeed the friends and partners of Iraq, have been warning all along that complacency would be very costly. The seriousness of the situation cannot be overstated. However, fear and misinformation are just as dangerous. We must fight back with courage, sound information, practical advice and collective discipline.

Despite serious limitations in its healthcare capabilities, Iraq managed to withstand the first months after the outbreak of the virus that overwhelmed many countries across the world. Now, because of increased testing and surveillance, but also because of a lack of adherence to instructions, Iraq finds itself in the midst of a major health crisis.

As we still do not have a vaccine, prevention measures remain our best tool: physical distancing, proper hygiene, seeking treatment without fear or shame.

The experience of other countries shows us that it is possible to contain COVID-19 and gradually reopen economies; yet we have also seen that massive loss of life and livelihood can result when we do not heed the advice of the authorities. Governments cannot create miracles overnight, but all of us, working together for the common good, can and will defeat this disease.

With self-discipline, a willingness to remain informed by credible sources, and the concerted efforts of all, Iraq will overcome. As I have said before, we are all in this together, all nations, all peoples, each and every individual. We each have our part to play, and Iraqis can count on the continued support of the United Nations, with the World Health Organization in the lead.”

Related Stories
Read
0

Turkish Airstrike Kills PKK Female Commander in Kobane 24 June 2020 06:59 PM

520051Image1

Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far 24 June 2020 05:57 PM

519921Image1

Iraq's prime minister to visit Washington next month for strategic dialogue 24 June 2020 12:49 AM

0

PM Barzani Salutes Public Servants 23 June 2020 11:25 PM

0

Iraq and UN Limit Funding Refugee Camps in Kurdistan: JCC 23 June 2020 11:24 PM

2

High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks 23 June 2020 11:17 PM

Coronavirus-Cases-in-Iraq-Near-35000

Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000 23 June 2020 11:14 PM

11438b51cc9adc52b85e0b34092d6d30_L

Katyusha rocket targets Baghdad International Airport 23 June 2020 01:11 AM

Comments