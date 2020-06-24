Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Wednesday، 24 June 2020 06:59 PM

Turkish Airstrike Kills PKK Female Commander in Kobane

Turkish drones hit the Kurdish city of Kobane in north of Syria on Tuesday night and reportedly killed at least four people, among them a female commander of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

A source familiar with the developments in Syrian Kurdistan told BasNews that the strike had targeted a house in Qara Hilinj village, some four kilometers southeast of Kobane, where four women were living.

The source said that the PKK commander killed in the attack was identified as Leyla Van, who was responsible for the Star Organization of the PKK which deals with women’s affairs in Syrian Kurdistan.

However, PKK-affiliated media outlets only reported the death of three women in the Turkish strike, introducing them as civilians.
