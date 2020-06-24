Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo Turkey ‘continuously’ violates sovereignty of Libya, Syria, Iraq: Greek FM Israeli jets bomb Iranian targets in Syria, killing 7 Pentagon calls for an end to foreign interference in Libya Three soldiers killed amid IRGC-Kurdish opposition clashes in northwest Iran Iraq's prime minister to visit Washington next month for strategic dialogue High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 24 June 2020 05:57 PM

Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far

520051Image1
On Wednesday, Iraq reported 2, 200 new coronavirus infections, recording the highest daily rise of cases so far according to the health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry added that 79 other coronavirus patients have also lost their lives across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus in Iraq has now risen to 36,702 with 16, 814 recoveries and 1,330 deaths since February.


On his part, Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Public Health Department, said in a statement that the ministry is working on a plan to increase the capacity of testing to detect more infected cases.

“The Health Ministry managed to increase the daily test capacity from about 1,000 to 13,000 as the ministry has established more than 20 labs in Baghdad and other provinces,” Abdul-Amir said.

Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement, and travel with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.

Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

Globally, it is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease coronavirus,  continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.
It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
Related Stories
Read
0

UN Iraq on COVID-19 Outbreak: Prevention Remains the Best Tool 24 June 2020 07:03 PM

0

Turkish Airstrike Kills PKK Female Commander in Kobane 24 June 2020 06:59 PM

519921Image1

Iraq's prime minister to visit Washington next month for strategic dialogue 24 June 2020 12:49 AM

0

PM Barzani Salutes Public Servants 23 June 2020 11:25 PM

0

Iraq and UN Limit Funding Refugee Camps in Kurdistan: JCC 23 June 2020 11:24 PM

2

High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks 23 June 2020 11:17 PM

Coronavirus-Cases-in-Iraq-Near-35000

Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000 23 June 2020 11:14 PM

11438b51cc9adc52b85e0b34092d6d30_L

Katyusha rocket targets Baghdad International Airport 23 June 2020 01:11 AM

Comments