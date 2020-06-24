Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Wednesday، 24 June 2020 05:37 PM

U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela.

Speaking to reporters, Pompeo also said the United States continues to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Washington, which seeks the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and most other Western governments have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of the OPEC nation.
