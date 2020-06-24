Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq records 2,200 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise so far U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo Turkey ‘continuously’ violates sovereignty of Libya, Syria, Iraq: Greek FM Israeli jets bomb Iranian targets in Syria, killing 7 Pentagon calls for an end to foreign interference in Libya Three soldiers killed amid IRGC-Kurdish opposition clashes in northwest Iran Iraq's prime minister to visit Washington next month for strategic dialogue High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 24 June 2020 05:35 PM

Turkey ‘continuously’ violates sovereignty of Libya, Syria, Iraq: Greek FM

12a6230a-cfff-401e-98a5-2d613f65954b_16x9_600x338
Greece’s foreign minister accused Turkey on Wednesday of undermining stability and security in the eastern Mediterranean and causing problems with all of its neighbors, while also violating Greek airspace and territorial waters daily.

Nikos Dendias slammed Turkey’s actions in recent months in the Aegean Sea, which separates the two countries, saying Ankara must “abstain from its illegal gunboat diplomacy.” Dendias spoke during a visit to Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey, accompanied by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The Greek minister accused Turkey of “continuously violating the sovereignty of Libya, Syria, Iraq and our EU partner, the Republic of Cyprus. It is violating almost daily Greece’s national airspace and territorial waters, including overflights of inhabited areas here in Evros and the Aegean Sea by armed warplanes.”

NATO allies and neighbors Greece and Turkey have long had difficult relations, and the two countries have come to the brink of war three times since the 1970s. Divided over a series of issues, including territorial disputes in the Aegean, relations have become increasingly strained in recent months.

Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the borders with Europe were open to migrants living in Turkey who wanted to head into the European Union.

Although Turkey also shares a border with EU member Bulgaria, it was only on the Greek land border crossing that tens of thousands of migrants gathered, demanding to be allowed to cross.


Dendias described the action as “the exploitation, on the part of Turkey, of the hopes of tens of thousands of civilians for a better life ... misled through a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Turkish officials at the highest level.”
Dendias and Borrell toured the Kastanies border crossing in the Evros region where the migrants had gathered in late February.

“It’s very clear that we are determined to protect the external borders of the European Union and to strongly support Greece’s sovereignty,” Borrell said.

The EU foreign policy chief said his visit to Greece had been planned but had been pushed forward after recent incidents involving Turkey “in order to show our solidarity and to show how much we share your concerns.”

Greece and Turkey are also in dispute over oil and gas exploratory drilling rights in the Mediterranean, with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt outraged at a Turkish agreement with the UN-recognized government in Libya laying claim to rights of a swathe of the Mediterranean that they say infringes on their sovereign rights.

Borrell said he and Dendias had discussed the deteriorating relations with Turkey and “about how we can stop the dynamics of escalation.”

Dendias said that after a brief respite while countries dealt with the coronavirus pandemic,

“Turkey has once again declared that its land borders to Europe are open. At the same time, its coast guard escorts boats laden with migrants to the Greek islands. But it also persists in undermining security and stability, as well as peace, in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

He said that while Greece was “open to dialogue” to resolve differences with its neighbor, “we are not prepared to discuss under duress or help legitimize Turkey’s persistent violations of legality.”

Borrell stressed the importance of good relations for all involved.

“I think this is in our interests and the interests of the European Union, Turkey and Greece to try to solve the current difficulties and improve the current relations,” he said.



Related Stories
Read
0

French Deputy Speaker: Erdogan Drives Libya War to Nonsense 24 June 2020 07:07 PM

JC6a81Jp

U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo 24 June 2020 05:37 PM

JC6a81Jp

U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela: Pompeo 24 June 2020 05:37 PM

Houthis

Saudi-led coalition deploys troops to monitor truce between Yemeni allies 24 June 2020 03:00 PM

protest Iran

Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for three young protesters 24 June 2020 02:56 PM

Israeli airstrike_Syria

Multiple Israeli air attacks hit wide range of targets in Syria 24 June 2020 02:51 PM

salman

Saudi Cabinet denounces attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia 24 June 2020 02:44 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran says it's ready for talks if U.S. apologises over nuclear pact 24 June 2020 02:40 PM

Comments