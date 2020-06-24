Saudi Cabinet denounces attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday denounced Yemen’s Houthis for targeting the Saudi Arabia with eight armed drones and three ballistic missiles, state news agency (SPA) said in a statement.

The statement called the attacks terroristic acts that target civilians and threaten the lives of hundreds of people.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said that the coalition had intercepted three Houthi missiles fired toward the southern border cities of Najran and Jizan, as well as several armed drones launched toward the kingdom late on Monday.