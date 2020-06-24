Israeli jets bomb Iranian targets in Syria, killing 7

Israeli fighter jets has bombed Iranian and Hezbollah terror targets in at least 4 locations in Syria this evening, killing 7 Iran-backed terrorists and a number of others were wounded.

Some reports say that the Israeli airstrikes destroyed Iranian-affiliated ammunition warehouse near Salamiyah, located in the Hama Governorate in Syria





“Several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej, west of Deir Ezzor and in the Al-Sukhna region,” a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said, using Damascus’ common term for Israeli attacks.





Iranian bases in Deir Ezzor have been targeted in the past in strikes attributed to Israel, which has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shiite terror group Hezbollah.







