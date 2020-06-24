Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 24 June 2020

Three soldiers killed amid IRGC-Kurdish opposition clashes in northwest Iran

At least three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in heavy clashes with Kurdish fighters northwest of the country late Tuesday, according to reports.

The clashes between the IRGC and forces of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group occurred in the Kurdish-populated village of Kuran, near the city of Urmia, the capital of the north-western province of West Azerbaijan.


At least three IRGC members have been killed in the clashes which are still ongoing, Kurdish rights group Hengaw reported.

The IRGC has sent a large number of troops and dispatched several helicopters to Kuran, besieging the area, Hengaw said.

So far, no Kurdish groups have claimed responsibility for the clashes.
Iran’s state media is also yet to comment on the clashes.



