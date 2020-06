At least three civilians were killed in a bombing in Ras al-Ain (Sare Kanie), north of Syria.



A local source told BasNews that the car bomb exploded near the roundabout of Tal Half town, west of Ras Al-Ain, in the northwestern Hasaka countryside.

The source added that at least nine civilians were also injured in the bombing.

The area attacked by the bombing is reportedly a marketplace usually crowded with locals.

No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.