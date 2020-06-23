PM Barzani Salutes Public Servants



Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has thanked the public servants for their "bravery and dedication" to keeping the people safe during the time of coronavirus pandemic.



Barzani made the remarks on Public Service Day in which he also hailed the continuous efforts by the security forces and Peshmerga fighters who are in the front lines to ensure the safety of the people in the Kurdistan Region.



"As Kurdistanis we can all be proud of the bravery, selflessness and dedication of our public servants. On PublicServiceDay let’s thank and applaud all those who continue to work day and night to keep us safe," the Kurdish premier wrote on Twitter.



PM Barzani further reminded that doctors and medical staffs "are risking their lives to treat coronavirus patients," while "our security personnel are containing the spread of the virus."



He additionally pointed out that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has to adapt to a new and tough economic situation. "But we are doing everything we can."