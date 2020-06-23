Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Israeli jets bomb Iranian targets in Syria, killing 7 Pentagon calls for an end to foreign interference in Libya Three soldiers killed amid IRGC-Kurdish opposition clashes in northwest Iran Iraq's prime minister to visit Washington next month for strategic dialogue High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000 Katyusha rocket targets Baghdad International Airport No deal between Baghdad and Ankara for anti-PKK operation: Iraqi MP Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France Iraq reports 1,808 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths
Tuesday، 23 June 2020 11:17 PM

High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is in Baghdad today to resume negotiations on budget and oil disputes.

KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani is leading the delegation which includes Ministers of Finance and Economy, State, Electricity, and Planning.

BasNews has learned that the Kurdish officials are scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi while in Baghdad.

Later on, they are expected to resume the talks over a viable solution with the ministers of finance and oil.
