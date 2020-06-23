High-Level KRG Delegation in Baghdad for Budget Talks



A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is in Baghdad today to resume negotiations on budget and oil disputes.



KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani is leading the delegation which includes Ministers of Finance and Economy, State, Electricity, and Planning.



BasNews has learned that the Kurdish officials are scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi while in Baghdad.



Later on, they are expected to resume the talks over a viable solution with the ministers of finance and oil.