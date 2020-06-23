Coronavirus cases in Iraq near 35,000

On his part, Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Public Health Department, said in a statement that the ministry is working on a plan to increase the capacity of testing to detect more infected cases.

Iraq reported on Tuesday 1,826 new coronavirus infections, according to the health ministry.In a statement, the ministry added that 84 other coronavirus patients have also lost their lives across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, in the last 24 hours.The total number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus in Iraq has now risen to 34,502, with 15,753 recoveries and 1,251 deaths since February.Iraq and coronavirus“The Health Ministry managed to increase the daily test capacity from about 1,000 to 13,000 as the ministry has established more than 20 labs in Baghdad and other provinces,” Abdul-Amir said.Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement, and travel with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.