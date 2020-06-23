Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Tuesday، 23 June 2020

COVID-19 kills another 121 Iranians over past 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 121 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 9,863.


Sadat Lari said that, with the 121 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,863.


Some 2,445 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,234 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.


She noted that a total of 209,970 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 169,160 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.


Some 2,846 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.


She added that 1,475,331 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

