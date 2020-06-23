Saudi-led coalition intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthis: state TV

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Tuesday it intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian cities of Najran and Jizan, according to the Saudi state TV.



Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the coalition, said in a statement the missiles were targeting civilians.



The coalition also intercepted 8 drones laden with explosives and launched towards the kingdom on Monday, according to the coalition. The drones were also launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis, it said.



