Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Katyusha rocket targets Baghdad International Airport

A Katyusha rocket on Monday night targeted Baghdad International Airport with no casualties reported, a statement said.

Iraq's Security Media Cell confirmed the report in a statement and explained that "a Katyusha rocket landed inside Baghdad International Airport without causing significant damage, and it was found that it was launched from the village of Dahna, north of Abu Ghraib, west of the capital Baghdad."

No terrorist organisations were immediately blamed for the attack while the Islamic State (IS) have previously claimed responsibility for similar incidents.

Earlier on June 18, at least four Katyusha rockets landed inside the fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad where the US embassy and other foreign diplomatic buildings are located.
