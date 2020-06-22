Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 22 June 2020
Monday، 22 June 2020 08:03 PM

Iraq reports 1,808 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths

On Monday, Iraq reported 1,808 new coronavirus infections, according to the health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry added that 67 other coronavirus patients have also lost their lives across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus in Iraq has now risen to 32,676, with 14,875 recoveries and 1,167 deaths since February.
Iraq and coronavirus

On his part, Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Public Health Department, said in a statement that the ministry is working on a plan to increase the capacity of testing to detect more infected cases.

“The Health Ministry managed to increase the daily test capacity from about 1,000 to 13,000 as the ministry has established more than 20 labs in Baghdad and other provinces,” Abdul-Amir said.

Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement, and travel with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.

Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

Globally, it is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease coronavirus,  continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.


Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.
It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

