Monday, 22 June 2020
Monday، 22 June 2020 06:41 PM

Iraqi president receives Kakai Kurds' delegation

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Sunday at the Baghdad Palace with a delegation representing the Kakai Kurds.


The President underlined the importance of acting together and enhancing synergies among all the components of Iraqi people in order to build civil peace and establish security and stability in Iraq.


Furthermore, he stressed that Iraqi people should coordinate and cooperate fully with Security Forces, Army and Peshmerga to confront and uproot terrorism.


Iraqi Security Forces are required to provide security and protect all Iraqi people. And terrorist attacks against citizens in particular against Kakai Kurds must never again be allowed to occur, the President stated.


He commended the sacrifices made by Kakai Kurds in confronting ISIS gangs as well as in defending their cities and villages.


The members of the visiting delegation, in their turn, reviewed the problems and challenges that they face. Moreover, they showed their eagerness to enhance national cohesion in addition to strengthening community relations binding all Iraqi components together.

