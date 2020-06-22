Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 22 June 2020
Monday، 22 June 2020 06:03 PM

US urges China to release Canadians held on espionage charges

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for the immediate release of two Canadians charged by China for alleged espionage, saying the United States was “extremely concerned” and that the two men’s detention was unjustified, Reuters reported.


“These charges are politically motivated and completely groundless,” Pompeo said in a statement. Chinese prosecutors announced the charges on Friday against former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, who were arrested in late 2018.

