The security forces in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil have arrested a man with more than 6 kilograms of illegal drugs, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to BasNews, Issa Rasha Bahri, a spokesperson for the Anti-drug Directorate, pointed out that the man was arrested inside Erbil on Saturday based on accurate intelligence information on the suspect.

The man possessed a total of 6.5 kilograms of illicit drugs, the spokesperson added.