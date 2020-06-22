Iran Reports over 100 COVID-19 Deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed more than 100 new deaths from coronavirus across the country.

Sima Sadat Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, said in a statement that at least 116 patients have lost their lives since yesterday, with which the death toll rose to 9,623 since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

She further noted that 2,368 new infections of COVID-19 have also been recorded over the past day, taking the total number of cases to 204,952, out of which 163,591 patients have recovered from the novel virus.



