COVID-19: Iraqi MP Calls for Use of Army to Enforce Curfews

An Iraqi lawmaker has called for the use of army to enforce the anti-coronavirus lockdowns as the daily number of COVID-19 continues to rise.

Iraqi reports said that MP Taha Difa'ay has urged PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to deploy the army to ensure that the citizens would adhere to the curfews and stay indoors.

The lawmaker argued that everyone in the country would be infected with coronavirus if the recommended measures are not taken.

He also called on the country's premier to hold daily press conferences and update the citizens on the crisis.